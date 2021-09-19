Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases 618 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after buying an additional 308,898 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,630,000 after purchasing an additional 96,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.37. 850,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,101. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

