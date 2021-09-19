Psagot Investment House Ltd. Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 34,909,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,596,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

