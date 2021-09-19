PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS PTXKY opened at $4.04 on Friday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61.

Get PT XL Axiata Tbk alerts:

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.