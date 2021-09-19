Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells $266,840.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pulmonx alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 355 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $14,231.95.

On Monday, August 16th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $256,970.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $271,110.00.

Pulmonx stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. Research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Pulmonx by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pulmonx by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Pulmonx by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.