Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) announced a dividend on Friday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.
Shares of PMM opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.
About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
