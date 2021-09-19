Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Issued By William Blair

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for ASGN in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASGN. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ASGN stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.89. ASGN has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ASGN by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 52.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.9% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of ASGN by 14.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 8.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

