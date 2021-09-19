Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QIPT. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

QIPT opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

