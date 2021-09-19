QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of QIAGEN worth $13,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

NYSE QGEN opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

