Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.05.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QRVO opened at $175.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.63. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.08 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

