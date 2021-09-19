Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Cut by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,501 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 43,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.21.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $118.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $119.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

