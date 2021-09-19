Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 38.5% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 25.5% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 42.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.42. 2,272,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,846. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.21.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.