Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the August 15th total of 90,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 582,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

QUMU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,392. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Qumu had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 100.99%. The business had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Qumu will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 87,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $217,954.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 280,885 shares of company stock valued at $689,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 355,274 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 437,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 204,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QUMU. Craig Hallum downgraded Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Qumu in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

