Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ENI by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of E stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.724 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

