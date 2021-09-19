Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $814,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,110 shares of company stock worth $5,814,242. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -8.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $50.58.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

