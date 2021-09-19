Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,385 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.