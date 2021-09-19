Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $106.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

