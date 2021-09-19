RAI Finance Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $31.57 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001362 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00071206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00120949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00174525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.15 or 0.07022980 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,509.41 or 0.99654208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.93 or 0.00851473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002618 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

