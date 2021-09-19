Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Declares Dividend of $1.92

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.924 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $35.36 on Friday. Randstad has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.