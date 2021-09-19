Raymond James Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$26.75

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James to C$26.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$28.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.63.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

TSE INE opened at C$21.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.22. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -24.17. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.72%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.