Raymond James Raises NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target to C$8.50

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NXE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.96.

NXE opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth about $94,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $47,595,000. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

