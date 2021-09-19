Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $613,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.39. The company had a trading volume of 23,129,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,985. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day moving average is $83.61.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

