Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RCDTF. Oddo Bhf downgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

OTCMKTS:RCDTF opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.