Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Update

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the August 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,055,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Regen BioPharma stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.04. 43,315,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,791,047. Regen BioPharma has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.03.

Regen BioPharma Company Profile

Regen Biopharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The company was founded on April 24, 2012 and is headquartered in La Mesa, CA.

