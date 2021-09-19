Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $831.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $787.00 to $831.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REGN. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $691.65.

REGN stock opened at $651.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.32. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total transaction of $7,873,493.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total value of $56,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,040 shares of company stock valued at $240,594,454 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

