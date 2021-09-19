Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 53.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 38,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

