Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading Up 8.3%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares were up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 9,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 116,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on RNLX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $715.18 million, a PE ratio of -123.75 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 18.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,527,000 after acquiring an additional 470,577 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth about $8,672,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth about $4,130,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 66.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 277,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 431.5% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,045 shares during the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.