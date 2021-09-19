Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oracle Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Oracle in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits anticipates that the enterprise software provider will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oracle’s FY2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

NYSE ORCL opened at $86.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

