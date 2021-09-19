Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to post sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $4.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.00 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $19.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RESN shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Resonant in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Resonant during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Resonant by 280.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RESN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.65. 593,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,220. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $167.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

