Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the August 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.08.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $55,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

