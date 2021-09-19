Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tronox were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

TROX stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.63. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.