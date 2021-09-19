Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in New Relic were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in New Relic by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in New Relic by 65,304.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718,351 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after purchasing an additional 605,965 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 255,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $77.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average is $67.40. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $5,440,829. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.