Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kraton were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRA opened at $39.94 on Friday. Kraton Co. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $493.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

