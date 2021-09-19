Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $86.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.14, but opened at $68.30. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $67.66, with a volume of 79,505 shares changing hands.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after acquiring an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after acquiring an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.54.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

