Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0249 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $12.65 million and $26,741.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00097087 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00024976 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000174 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.