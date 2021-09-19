Robert C. Milton III Sells 3,177 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

UE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

