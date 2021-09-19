Robert Goodmanson Sells 10,000 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) Stock

AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Goodmanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of AMMO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $72,800.00.

OTCMKTS POWW opened at $6.29 on Friday. AMMO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.71 million, a PE ratio of -314.50 and a beta of -0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POWW shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMMO by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AMMO during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

