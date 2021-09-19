Robert P. Goodman Sells 6,084 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $121,740.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,071,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,639,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

