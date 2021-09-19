Robert W. Baird Boosts Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $62.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.52.

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $239.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

