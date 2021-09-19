Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 619.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102,754 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $115,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $247,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $1,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $80.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,935,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,698. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.13.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,102 shares of company stock valued at $52,225,232 in the last ninety days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

