Robust Token Price Tops $46.65 (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for approximately $46.65 or 0.00098039 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded up 55.5% against the dollar. Robust Token has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $114,115.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,788 coins and its circulating supply is 34,588 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

