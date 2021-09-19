Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 19,269 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $153,837.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BE opened at $19.57 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

