Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 29,634 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,634 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MP opened at $34.11 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 4.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

