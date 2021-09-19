Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

MVF stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

