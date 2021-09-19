Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,225 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,501,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,417 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,001,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,809,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,770,000 after acquiring an additional 661,771 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $19.52.

