Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 870 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in STERIS by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $215.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.53 and its 200-day moving average is $203.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

