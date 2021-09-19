Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 409.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Avalara by 335.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $189.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.35. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.87 and a 1 year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,601,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

