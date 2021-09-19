Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the August 15th total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of RMCF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,889. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $48.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 97,478 shares of company stock valued at $774,024. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

