Rope Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Rope has a total market cap of $324,247.06 and approximately $379.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rope has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for $11.58 or 0.00024420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00071209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00120653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00174730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.22 or 0.07086010 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,350.69 or 0.99852774 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.05 or 0.00856284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

