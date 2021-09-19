Rotten Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a market cap of $372,809.11 and $1,550.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00058589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00128438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00046415 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 106,122,406 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

