Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$41.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK.B. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.00.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$31.42 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$15.81 and a one year high of C$34.25. The company has a market cap of C$16.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.84.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

